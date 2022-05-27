Page Industries gains 8% on strong operational performance in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gautam Adani now world's 6th-richest; pips Google founders Page, Brin
Govt issues guidelines for textiles PLI scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore
Govt okays 61 firms for textiles PLI scheme, aims Rs 19,077 cr investment
Textile shares rally on improved outlook; Sangam, Vardhman hit new highs
This textiles company stock has zoomed 291% in 6 weeks since split
-
Shares of Page Industries surged 8 per cent to Rs 45,176 on the BSE in Friday’s trade after the company reported strong performance in March quarter (Q4FY22). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved by 470 basis points (bps) year on year (YoY) and 290 bps quarter on quarter (QoQ) at 24 per cent, on better operating efficiencies.
The stock of garments and apparels hit a 52-week high of Rs 46,705 on April 26, 2022. At 10:26 am; it traded 8 per cent higher at Rs 44,935, as compared to 0.55 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Meanwhile, the company’s reported profit after tax (PAT) jumped 64.9 per cent YoY to Rs 190.5 crore, on back of 37.2 per cent YoY increase in revenue at Rs 3,887 crore.
That apart, the company remains optimistic that all product categories and channels will continue to witness increasing trend and investments in leadership, product innovation, warehousing, technology and logistics support.
“The sales momentum has picked up significantly across all our product categories backed by expansion in our portfolio and existing network. We are well poised on a growth trajectory and remain optimistic on delivering sustainable growth over the long-term,” the management said.
Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) to manufacture, distribute and market the JOCKEY® brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International to manufacture, market and distribute Speedo brand in India.
However, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financials maintain ‘neutral’ rating on the stock. They believe that the near-term challenges persist due to steep rise in yarn costs and high base for higher realization of Athleisure segment.
“After a few years of an earnings decline (-4.3 per cent PBT CAGR over FY18-21), its performance in FY22 has been encouraging, resulting in an improved outlook. RoCE also revived to over 50 per cent after 15 years, having dipped to the late 30s in recent years. Page Industries’ higher multiples will sustain, driven by healthy revenue and earnings visibility. However, valuations at 56x FY24E EPS are rich, which leads us to maintain our Neutral rating,” the brokerage firm added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU