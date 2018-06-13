JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Indices turn range-bound ahead of US Fed policy decision
Business Standard

Page Industries extends license agreement with Jockey; stock surges 6%

The stock hit a record high of Rs 26,180, up 6% on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company announced extension of license agreement with Jockey International till December 31, 2040.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Page Industries extends license agreement with Jockey; stock surges 6%

Shares of Page Industries hit a record high of Rs 26,180 per share, rising 6% on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company announced extension of license agreement with Jockey International till December 31, 2040.

“Our license agreement with Jockey International Inc has been extended till December 31, 2040,” Page Industries said in a regulatory filing.

At 10:33 am; the stock was up 5.9% at Rs 26,131, as compared to 0.27% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold with a combined 37,089 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
First Published: Wed, June 13 2018. 10:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements