Page Industries extends license agreement with Jockey; stock surges 6%

“Our license agreement with Jockey International Inc has been extended till December 31, 2040,” Page Industries said in a regulatory filing.
At 10:33 am; the stock was up 5.9% at Rs 26,131, as compared to 0.27% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold with a combined 37,089 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
