Panacea Biotec hits 52-week high; stock rallies 64% in 4 days

Shares of advanced for the fourth straight day and were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 211 on the BSE on Tuesday on the back of heavy volumes.

The biotechnology company's stock hit a 52-week high and surpassed its previous high of Rs 210, touched on April 24, 2019. It has rallied 64 per cent in the past four trading days, against 1.3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the past one month, Panacea Biotec's stock price has more-than-doubled from the level of Rs 101, as compared to 6.6 per cent gain in the Sensex.

The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly five-fold with a combined 920,000 equity shares changing hands on the BSE and NSE till 11:04 am. There were pending buy orders for around 51,000 shares on both the exchanges.

On the sudden spurt in stock price, the company clarified that it has made all the necessary disclosures from time to time and has not withheld any material information/ announcement "that in our opinion would have a bearing on the price behaviour in the scrip,” said on April 10, 2020.