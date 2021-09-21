Paras Defence IPO subscribed 16.6x on Day-1 on strong retail interest

-
ALSO READ
Should you subscribe to Paras Defense IPO despite weak financials?
Paras Defence's Rs 171 cr IPO opens Sept 21, price band Rs 165-175
Changing a monolith
Towards indigenisation: MoD puts 108 defence items on import ban list
Ministry of Defence allocates Rs 500 cr for designing innovative products
-
The price band for the IPO is Rs 165-175 per share. At the top-end, Paras Defence will have a market capitalisation of Rs 683 crore on a post-diluted basis. The company’s IPO comprises Rs 140.6 crore fresh fund raise and Rs 30.2 crore secondary share sale. The company is engaged in manufacturing and testing of defence and space engineering products and solutions.
For the year ended March 2021, Paras Defence had clocked net profit of Rs 16 crore on revenues of Rs 143 crore. “The IPO is valued at 43 times FY21 earnings, which does not look to be appealing. While the company states there are no comparable peers for it, other defence companies like Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Dynamics are trading at discounts despite generating healthy cash flows and enjoying healthy free cash flow yield,” said a note by Reliance Securities titled ‘healthy outlook, weak financials.” “The order book as on June stood at Rs 305 crore, which is 2.13 times FY21 revenue and offers decent revenue visibility,” the note added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU