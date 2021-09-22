Paras Defence IPO subscribed 41x on day-2, Data Patterns files DRHP

-
ALSO READ
Several companies rush to file draft red herring prospectus with Sebi
Should you subscribe to Paras Defense IPO despite weak financials?
Go Air files IPO papers to raise Rs 3,600 crore, rebrands itself
Zomato names Chief People Officer Akriti Chopra as co-founder ahead of IPO
Paytm's DRHP: User numbers to GMV growth, here're 10 things you can't miss
-
Paras Defence IPO subscribed 41x on day 2
The IPO of Paras Defence and Space Technologies was subscribed nearly 41 times on Wednesday, a day before its close. Bulk of the bids in the IPO have come from retail investors. The price band for the IPO is Rs 165-175 per share. At the top-end, Paras Defence will have a market capitalisation of Rs 683 crore on a post-diluted basis. The company’s IPO comprises Rs 140.6 crore fresh fund raise and Rs 30.2 crore secondary share sale. The company is engaged in manufacturing and testing of defence and space engineering products and solutions. For the year ended March 2021, Paras Defence had clocked net profit of Rs 16 crore on revenues of Rs 143 crore.
...Another defence sector firm files for IPO
Data Patterns (India), a supplier of electronic systems to defence and aerospace sector, has filed its draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi. The company is looking to raise Rs 300 crore through the IPO, which will also consist of secondary share sale between Rs 300-400 crore. Former Blackstone head Matthew Cyriac’s Florintree Capital Partners holds a 12.8 per cent stake in the company. The Chennai-based firm intends to utilise the IPO proceeds for repayment of debt, funding its working capital and upgradation and expansion of its existing facilities besides general corporate purposes. Data Patterns works with defence sector firms such as Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics as well as government organisations involved in defence and space research like DRDO.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU