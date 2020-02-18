JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Fund managers bought Bharti Airtel, sold Reliance Industries in January
Business Standard

Participatory notes investments hit nearly 11-year low till December-end

The inflow through P-notes in December was the lowest since February 2009, when the cumulative value of such investments stood at Rs 60,948 crore.

P notes
P-notes are issued by registered FPIs to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly.

Investments in the capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) continued to decline and hit a nearly 11-year low of Rs 64,537 crore at the end of December 2019.

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process. According to Sebi data, the total value of P-note investments in the markets — equity, debt, and derivatives — slumped to a fresh low of Rs 64,537 crore till December-end, after hitting a 13-month low of Rs 69,670 crore at November-end.

The inflow through P-notes in December was the lowest since February 2009, when the cumulative value of such investments stood at Rs 60,948 crore.
First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 02:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU