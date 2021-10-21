Passive fund assets could reach Rs 25 trillion by 2025, says Finity

-
ALSO READ
Reserve Bank of India leaves 10-year bond unsold in auction, rejects bids
Low cut-off yield sees newly-launched 10-yr bond devolve in second auction
So which James Bond do you like the best?
Taper tantrum: Indian stock market likely to underperform, says Chris Wood
10-year bond is no longer the rate signal for the economy, say experts
-
Passive fund assets will grow by 6 times from the current levels of Rs 4 trillion to Rs 25 trillion by 2025, Finity, an investment platform has projected.
In the last five years, the Indian passive fund assets have grown 18 times from just Rs 22,409 crore in March 2016.
Underperformance of active funds, low costs and regulatory policies have led to this growth, Finity said.
As of September 2021, there were around 160 passive schemes in India with cumulative assets under management (AUM) of Rs 4.13 trillion, making them the biggest category across the equity and debt funds.
“Passive investing is emerging as an important part of investor portfolios. With the entry of fintech companies in the asset management industry, the number of passive funds that are being launched every month is at an all-time high which has resulted into healthy competition and innovation in products. We expect that the total AUM in passive assets will more than double over the next two years," said Abhilash Joseph, Business Head of Finity.
New-age fund houses like Navi MF have filed several offers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for launching various passive funds. Even HDFC MF had filed nine offer documents in passive space in the first week of October.
As of March 2021, AUM of passive investments as a percentage of overall AUM of mutual fund industry in India was at 10 per cent at the end of March 2021 as compared to 2 per cent at the end of March 2016.
Despite the AUM growth at a CAGR of more than 20 per cent over the previous five years, Indian mutual fund AUM to GDP ratio remains significantly low at 12 per cent as compared to a global average of 63 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU