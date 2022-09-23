JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Gap-down open on cards for Sensex, Nifty amid weak global cues
Business Standard
Paytm is one of the most compelling growth stories: Goldman Sachs

The global research and broking house suggests investors buy the stock at the current levels and maintains a 12-month target price of Rs 1,100 on the counter

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Paytm
Paytm

Paytm is one of the most compelling growth stories in the Indian internet space that is available at an attractive price, wrote analysts at Goldman Sachs in a recent note. The global research and broking house suggests investors buy the stock at the current levels and maintains a 12-month target price of Rs 1,100 on the counter. Their risk-reward analysis indicates 112 per cent upside in the stock from the current levels in a bull-case scenario, and a 12 per cent downside in a bear-case.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 08:48 IST

