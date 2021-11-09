Paytm vs Sapphire Foods: Which IPO is better for listing gains?

-
ALSO READ
KFC, Pizza Hut brand operator eyes Rs 10,823 cr valuation in IPO
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
Devyani International surges 25% in 4 days on robust Q2 results
Should you bid for loss-making Devyani International's Rs 1,800 crore IPO?
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
-
Primary market investors are spoilt for choice as three companies are collectively looking to raise about Rs 21,000 crore via initial share sale this week. Of these, two companies -- One97 Communications-owned Paytm and Sapphire Foods, the owner of KFC and Pizza Hut chain of stores-- are alone looking to raise about Rs 18,000 crore and Rs 2,000 crore, respectively. Touted as India’s biggest public offer, Paytm’s share sale was launched yesterday and has been subscribed less than 20 percent so far. It comprises a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore and the company has already raised Rs 8,235 crore from anchor investors ahead of its share sale. The price band of the three-day share sale, which concludes on November 10, has been fixed at Rs 2,080-2,150 per share. But, analysts aren’t very bullish given its extremely stretched valuation. According to Manan Doshi, co-founder of Unlisted Arena, Paytm may fail to deliver on listing gains while long-term outlook also looks challenging. He says:
- The revenue growth isn’t very exciting
- Loss has been narrowed by curtailing advertising expenses
- Paytm is well-diversified but lacks clear leadership
- Sales to m-cap at 49x looks expensive
- Road ahead looks challenging
- Paytm may continue to incur losses to safeguard market share
The company will launch its IPO today and the issue will close on November 11. Its valuation is around 7 times FY21 sales which is lower than recently listed Devyani International (14 times FY21), Westlife Development (9.3 times), Burger King (12.5times) and Jubilant FoodWorks (15times). According to Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking:
- Sapphire Foods stands to gain from industry growth
- Looks to benefit from popularity among youngsters, good consumer experience
- Turnaround of financial performance holds key
- Paytm has diversified business model
- It has 35 crore customers, of which 5 crores are active users
- Valuations look expensive
- Listing gains could be limited; subscribe from long-term perspective
- Sapphire Foods’ per store revenue is more than peers
- Listing gains could be decent
- BHEL
- Hindustan Copper
- M&M
- Petronet LNG
Watch Video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU