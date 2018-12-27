PE investors ride IPO boom, clock stellar returns by selling $2-bn shares

Private equity (PE) investors have made the most of the initial public offering (IPO) boom in the domestic market over the past two years.



These early-stage investors have sold shares worth $2.1 billion by divesting their holdings through maiden offerings since 2017, data from Venture Intelligence shows.

Interestingly, most of the have made mouth-watering returns on their investments in companies such as AU Small Finance Bank, Varroc Engineering, (IEX).

Warburg Pincus, and are some of the overseas investors who have liquidated their investments at attractive returns.

Among the domestic private equity firms that have successfully used the route to pare their stakes are Multiples PE, Kedaara Capital, and





The biggest PE exit through an since 2017 has been in at $260 million. fund made a return of nearly six times in the auto components maker at the time of its in June this year.

In terms of returns, and made around 10x returns on their investment in Similarly, Singapore-based GIC and World Bank-backed IFC made nearly nine times on their investment in Bandhan Bank.

"It is a natural progression in the life cycle of a company, and a good business model needs money to scale up. A PE player comes in, and once the company achieves a certain scale, the natural step is to get a broader base of investors and take that story to the market. If you look back, the number of PEs investing in good businesses went up around 5-6 years ago, and it has reached a point where they have scaled up and are ready to go to markets," said Shilpa Kumar, chief executive and managing director of ICICI Securities.

The exit options for could be through an IPO, or by way of sale to another PE or strategic investor.





Bankers have said that have generally been the preferred route over the last few years, given the superior market valuations in comparison to private exits.

While have made stellar returns in most cases, the post-listing performance of some of these companies has been disappointing.

Shares of Varroc Engineering, for instance, have declined 31 per cent over their IPO price.

The stock prices of other companies such as Aavas Financiers, Future Supply Chain, and TCNS Clothing are also currently marginally below their issue price.





However, deals such as and Bandhan Bank have seen good appreciation in their stock price post listing even.

"Some of the recent deals have been a win-win for both the PE as well as the IPO investors. It is a good sign that IPO investors have been comfortable investing in issues that were either pure OFS (offer for sale) or had a significant secondary component," said Salil Pitale, joint managing director and co-CEO of Axis Capital.

Market participants said one had to look at equity returns over extended periods to compare returns, but conceded that valuations of some PE-backed were on the higher side.

Every second IPO this year comprised an OFS by a PE investor. Last year, nearly two-thirds of the had a secondary share sale by PE players. Since 2017, 60 IPOs have mobilised $15 billion.

"The broader equity capital (ECM), over the past few years, have been reasonably buoyant (except for the recent volatility), and the valuations in public have been superior to those in the private Therefore, the companies that had the scale and positioning to do conduct an initial public offering went down the listing route and delivered strong returns to the PE investors," said Nipun Goel, president and head of investment banking at IIFL.