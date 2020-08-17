JUST IN
Broader markets race ahead in August, even as large-caps show fatigue
Business Standard
Pending AGR verdict has been an overhang on telecom stocks.Should you exit?

The BSE Telecom index appears to be in a consolidation mode between 1,370 and 1,235 levels

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Telecom sector stocks have been trading range-bound given the overhang of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The Supreme Court Friday sought the details of spectrum sharing pact between Reliance Communications (RCom) and Reliance Jio and said as to why the company using the spectrum of the other firm cannot be asked to pay AGR related dues to the government.

Spectrum is a government property, not private, and anyone using it is liable to pay the dues, the apex court said. READ MORE HERE That apart, Bharti Airtel witnessed wild swings last week as confusion reigned over its ...

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 14:15 IST

