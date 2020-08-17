Pending AGR verdict has been an overhang on telecom stocks.Should you exit?

Telecom sector stocks have been trading range-bound given the overhang of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The Supreme Court Friday sought the details of spectrum sharing pact between Reliance Communications (RCom) and Reliance Jio and said as to why the company using the spectrum of the other firm cannot be asked to pay AGR related dues to the government.

Spectrum is a government property, not private, and anyone using it is liable to pay the dues, the apex court said. READ MORE HERE That apart, Bharti Airtel witnessed wild swings last week as confusion reigned over its ...