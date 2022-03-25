Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise, third increase in four days

The price of and in increased by 80 paise a litre each on Friday. is selling at Rs 97.81 per litre in the national capital while is trading at Rs 89.07 per litre. This is the third increase in four days with total hike now is Rs 2.4/litre.

In Mumbai, the rate of increased by 84 paise, selling at Rs 112.51 per litre. The price of increased by 85 paise to Rs 96.70 per litre.

This comes after the fuel rates were hiked by 80 paise each across the nation on Wednesday.

Chennai increased petrol and diesel prices 76 paise per litre each on Friday. Petrol is trading at Rs 103.67 per litre in Chennai, diesel is at Rs 93.71 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 106.34 per litre after an increase of 84 paise. Meanwhile, diesel is trading at Rs 91.42 a litre, after an increase of 80 paise.

The spike in fuel rates in the nation comes as the ongoing war by Russia in Ukraine has sent crude oil prices to new heights. The cost of raw material (crude oil) has risen by $30 per barrel during the period.

The central government raised the rate of bulk diesel by Rs 25 per litre last week. This resulted in increase in price for bulk users in to Rs 122.05 per litre, as compared to Rs 96.70 per litre for individual buyers.