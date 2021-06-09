Petronet LNG dips 7% on disappointing March quarter results

Shares of declined 7 per cent to Rs 229.55 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the firm reported a disappointing set of numbers for the March quarter (Q4FY21). The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 207 on October 14, 2020.

The state-owned oil marketing and distribution company reported an 11.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 7,575 crore and total volumes were flattish YoY (down 7.2 per cent QoQ) at 218 tbtu. The company’s reported profit after tax was up 73.6 per cent YoY at Rs 623.4 crore.

Blended margins were at Rs 59.3/mmbtu and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was at Rs 1091.1, up 56.4 per cent YoY, due to higher opex in Q4FY20.

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share, in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 8 – totalling Rs 11.5 per share. This translates to a dividend payout of around 60 per cent and a dividend yield of 4.6 per cent for FY21.

" reported numbers for Q4FY21 that were largely in line with estimates on the operating front. However, profitability was lower due to a dip in other income. We seek management commentary on the outlook ahead as sustained growth in both contracted LNG (liquefied natural gas) sales as well as regas volumes and stability in blended margins is important,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

was formed as a joint venture by the government to import LNG and set up LNG terminals in the country, involving India's leading oil and natural gas industry players like GAIL (India), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). Each company held a 12.50 per cent stake in Petronet as of 31 March 2021.