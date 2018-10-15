Pharma shares in focus; Dr Reddy's, Biocon, Lupin, Natco Pharma up over 3%

Shares of pharmaceutical were in focus in an otherwise subdued market on Monday with index gaining nearly 2% against 0.17% decline in the Nifty 50 at 09:36 am.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin, and from the index were up in the range of 3% to 4%, while, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Cadila Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma and Divi’s Laboratories up between 1% and 2% on the NSE. In comparison, the index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.7% at 9,683 points.

Natco Pharma, Morepen Laboratories, Granules India and Sequent Scientific were from the non-index stocks, up 5% each on the BSE.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has rallied 4% to Rs 2,545 on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the drug announced the sale of its API manufacturing business unit in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad to Therapiva Private, an emerging generics pharmaceutical company. This divestiture is being done by way of slump sale (as a going concern) and includes all related fixed assets (land and building), current assets, current liabilities, and its employees.

was up 6% to Rs 717 after the company and Mylan get a favourable decision for patent dispute in US Court.

Meanwhile, going forward, IndiaNivesh Securities believe most pharmaceutical companies have set expectations for the year and see more of an upward bias than downward to forward estimates.