Piramal Enterprises dips 10%, hits 52-week low post March quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Torrent Pharma rallies 9% on 1:1 bonus issue plan, dividend of Rs 23/share
Adani Ent, Tata Comm, SBI Life, L&T and 24 other BSE500 stocks at new highs
Election results 2022: Date, time, how & where to watch counting of votes
Holcim deal: Charts indicate up to 14% upside for ACC, Ambuja, Adani Ent
Sensex falls 642pts from day's high, ends 38pts down; Tata Steel bleeds 12%
-
Shares of Piramal Enterprises hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,679, down 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade, after the company's financial services business reported loss of Rs 321 crore in March quarter (Q4FY22) due to additional provisioning and interest reversals totaling Rs 1,037 crore. The company had posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 243 crore in Q4FY21.
The company said additional provisioning and interest reversal totaling Rs 1,037 crore corresponded to select wholesale non-RE accounts that moved to Stage-2.
The stock has fallen below its previous low of Rs 1,688, touched on May 27, 2021. It has corrected 44 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 3,013 touched on October 7, 2021. At 09:52 am, it was down 8.5 per cent as compared to 0.86 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Meanwhile, the company, engaged in financial and pharma business, posted consolidated net profit of Rs 151 crore against a loss of Rs 510 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total revenue grew 22 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,163 crore from Rs 3,402 crore in Q4FY21.
Pharma sales grew 11 per cent YoY in Q4FY22, led by a 55 per cent growth in the India consumer products (ICP) segment (9 per cent of pharma sales). The strong showing by power brands and healthy launches (nearly 40) drove the superior performance in the ICP segment.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services have cut target multiple to 1x P/BV for the Financial Services business on the back of potential asset quality risks in the Wholesale loan book. "We have cut our FY23/FY24 Pharma EBITDA estimate by 8 per cent/4 per cent to factor in extended supply chain challenges in the CDMO/CHG segment, higher raw material cost, and greater promotional costs in the ICP segment," the brokerage firm said in a result update.
Over the next three years, we expect the company to make meaningful inroads into Retail, led by mortgages and complemented by shorter tenure loans originated through digital partnerships. Product diversification within Retail will help Piramal Enterprises deliver strong growth and reduce concentration risks, the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU