Piramal Enterprises' Rs 3,600-crore rights issue fully subscribed

-
ALSO READ
Piramal gets waiver on debt contract after offering to pay Rs 15 bn early
Piramal Enterprises slumps 17% post announcement of capital-raising plan
Piramal Enterprises profit before tax rises 29% to Rs 733 crore in Q2
Piramal Enterprises raises Rs 5,400 cr via rights, preferential allotment
Piramal sells healthcare analytics subsidiary DRG to Clarivate for $950 mn
-
Piramal Enterprises’ rights issue to raise over Rs 3,600 crore was fully subscribed, the company said in an exchange disclosure on Tuesday.
“The rights issue closed for subscription on Tuesday... Based on preliminary information, the total applications from ASBA and non-ASBA have exceeded the issue amount to eligible equity shareholders, and therefore, oversubscribed. The data pertaining to the applications is preliminary and subject to verification, technical rejection, and clearing of payments as applicable and finalisation of the basis of allotment,” the firm said after market hours.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU