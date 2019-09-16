Plantation crops unable to cover cost in south amid global competition

Plantation crops are not able to cover the cost in southern India and there is an urgent need to enhance the income by engaging in other activities, say planters.

The region is not able to withstand global competition. A E Joseph, president, United Planters' Association of Southern India (UPASI), an apex body of planters in Southern States, said "the year that has gone by, was quite stressful for all the planters, as they faced distress due to climate change and by not being able to fetch profitable prices for the plantation commodities." As the wage levels in south ...