Platinum soars past $1,300 an ounce for first time in six years

-
ALSO READ
Gold loses sheen on dollar rebound; platinum rally takes breather
Gold caps its best year in a decade with the dollar on the ropes
Gold prices scale eight-week high as tighter lockdown measures loom
Gold prices inch down as higher yields outweigh stimulus optimism
Gold prices inch down as dollar recovers; focus turns to Georgia race
-
Platinum surged above $1,300 an ounce for the first time in more than six years on bets that a recovery in industrial demand and stricter emissions rules will tighten supply of the metal. Gold edged lower.
Tougher pollution regulations requiring vehicle makers to use more platinum in catalytic converters are supporting prices, said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. Platinum has gained 21 per cent this year, narrowing the steep discount with sister-metal palladium, which was the star performer over the two previous years.
After years of surpluses, Covid-19 mine shutdowns in South Africa saw the platinum market deficit widen to 400,000 ounces in 2020, Johnson Matthey said. While the market could return to a surplus this year, disruptions at a key refinery in the country improved the immediate outlook for the metal.
ALSO READ: Sensex crosses 52,000-mark for first time amid huge investments by FPIs
Platinum futures rose as much as 4.4% to $1,314.40 an ounce. Spot platinum rose as much as 4% to $1,306.22 an ounce, the highest level since September 2014, and traded at $1,294.60 as of 1:20 p.m. in London.
The outlook for prices will partly depend on whether investment demand -- from those expecting a catch-up to gold and palladium -- remains supportive.
“Platinum got attention from financial investors,” said Kirill Chuyko, a strategist at BCS Global Markets. “It’s getting its momentum now due to speculative demand.”
Gold slipped as investors weighed the slowing pace of coronavirus infections, as well as immunization programs globally, and the impact on growth. U.S. markets are shut for Presidents’ Day, while exchanges in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan also are closed Monday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU