Play safe, but play to win: From ITC to L&T, best blue-chips for 2023

While leading Indian indices ended the year trumping most on returns, global factors could make the near-term journey into 2023 bumpy. Besides geopolitical anxiety, worries of recession, sustained inflation, and Covid making a comeback are risks investors are up against. Keep your portfolio safe for 2023 with these 10 blue-chip bargains that balance the need for returns without sacrificing safety. Ram Prasad Sahu gives a bird's-eye view.