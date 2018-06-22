PNB Housing Finance hits 52-week low of Rs 1,051

-
Since May 2, 2018, PNB Housing Finance has underperformed the market by falling 26% as compared to 1% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
On May 8, Quality Investment Holdings, an arm of the global private equity giant Carlyle, had sold 8 million shares of PNB Housing Finance, translating into about 4.8% of its equity, for around Rs 10.24 billion through block deals.
According to a Times of India report, the debt-laden PNB and private equity giant Carlyle Group would jointly sell PNB Housing Finance in the July-September quarter of the current financial year. PNB and Carlyle own around 33% stake each, which is together worth around Rs 120 billion at current market value.
At 12:18 pm; PNB Housing Finance was trading 3% lower at Rs 1,072 on the BSE, as compared to 0.06% rise in the Sensex. A combined 190,629 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
