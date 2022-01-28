PNB, SBI: Here's why Mehul Kothari is bullish on these banking stocks

-
ALSO READ
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Two stock recommendations from Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
Anand Rathi Wealth debuts at 9% premium over its issue price
-
BUY PNB | TARGET: Rs 48 | STOP LOSS: Rs 36
The Nifty PSU Bank index has been an outlier during the recent crack and that indicates strength in the sector. The stock has confirmed a breakout near the 41-mark from the pattern, which resembles bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern. Traders can buy the stock on dips near the 40-mark with a stop loss of 36 for upside target of 48 in 3 – 5 weeks.
BUY SBIN | TARGET: Rs 570 | STOP LOSS: Rs 500
As mentioned above about the Nifty PSU Bank index, SBI has the highest weightage in it. The stock too has confirmed strong breakout on the daily chart and that too above the ICHIMOKU cloud. The stock is poised to make a new high in the coming weeks. Thus, we advise traders to accumulate it in the range of 530 - 520 with a stop loss of 500 (daily closing basis) for an upside target of 570 in coming 3 – 5 weeks.
Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views own.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU