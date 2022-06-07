PolicyBazaar owner PB Fintech's shares slumps 11.5% as CEO divests holdings

Shares of PB Fintech—company that operates Policy Bazaar and Paisa Bazaar portals-- dropped as much as 15 per cent on Tuesday after Chairman and CEO offloaded 3.78 million shares.

The stock ended at Rs 582.8, down 11.5 per cent on the BSE. This wa its second-biggest single day fall after listing in November.

PB Fintech’s shares touched an intra-day low of Rs 556 on the NSE, where shares worth Rs 638 crore changed hands. A stock exchange disclosure showed Dahiya sold 3.77 million shares (0.84 per cent stake) at Rs 610.2 apiece for a total of Rs 230 crore.

Market players said the founder’s decision to sell a large quantity of shares at a time when PB Fintech’s stock has more than halved from highs hurt investor sentiment.

The company in a statement said that the share sale was to generate funds to pay for taxes on employee stock option plans (ESOP).

“As the ESOPs are subject to payment of taxes on exercise in addition to the payment of capital gain tax on the sale of shares, the proceeds from the sale of the 3,769,471 shares are proposed to be used to make the payment of current and future taxes,” PB Fintech said in a statement.

Shares of PB Fintech are down nearly 40 per cent this year. In comparison, the Sensex is down 7 per cent.

The company’s assurance that Dahiya’s stake in PB Fintech will increase over a period of time due to vesting of ESOPs did little to stave off a selloff.

“The aggregate shareholding of as on 31.03.2022 was 19,008,349 (4.23 per cent) and post exercise of 5,509,601 ESOPs during May 2022 his aggregate shareholding increased to 24,517,950 (5.45 per cent)…Further, aggregate shareholding of on account of exercise of 7,196,604 stock options which will get vested and exercisable over a period of 5 years commencing from the grant date i.e. October 05, 2021, will increase to 28,092,982 (5.98 per cent) on a fully diluted basis post the proposed sale,” PB Fintech said in a stock exchange disclosure.

It is a fairly common practice among India Inc captains to divest a portion of their holdings to pay for more ESOPs.

PB Fintech’s Rs 5,625-crore IPO in November was well-received by investors as it saw 16 times oversubscription.

The IPO comprised Rs 3,750 crore of fresh fund raise and Rs 1,875 crore of secondary share sale. Shares were issued at Rs 980 in the IPO. Within days of its listing, shares of PB Fintech had climbed to Rs 1,470 amid euphoria in the market toward startup stocks.

However, the US Federal Reserve decision to unwind post-pandemic stimulus measures has taken wind off the sails of startup shares—many of whom will only generate profits sometime in the future.

As sentiment towards startup stocks has taken a turn for the worse, all their corporate actions are generating intense investor scrutiny, say market players.

In recent months, Zomato and Nykaa, One97 Communications too have faced shareholder dissent over resolutions pertaining to ESOP issuances.