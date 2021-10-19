Policybazaar's parent firm PB Fintech gets Sebi nod for Rs 6,017-cr IPO

-
ALSO READ
Electronics Mart files paperwork for Rs 500 crore initial public offering
MobiKwik turns unicorn ahead of initial public offering
Robinhood seeks $35-billion valuation in mega initial public offering
Shyam Metalics' Rs 1,107-cr initial public offering to open on Jun 14
Navoday Enterprises' initial public offering to open on 14 June
-
PB Fintech Ltd, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, has received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise Rs 6,017.50 crore through an initial share-sale.
The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale of Rs 2,267.50 crore by existing shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
As part of the OFS, SVF Python II (Cayman) will sell shares worth Rs 1,875 crore, Yashish Dahiya will sell shares worth Rs 250 crore and some other selling shareholders will also offer shares.
PB Fintech, which filed draft papers with Sebi in August, has obtained the regulator's clearance to float the IPO, the company confirmed to PTI on Tuesday.
As per the draft papers, the firm may consider raising around Rs 750 crore by way of a private placement of equity shares ahead of the IPO.
Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards enhancing visibility and awareness of the company's brands, to look for new opportunities to expand growth initiatives to increase the consumer base including offline presence.
Also, the proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding presence outside India and general corporate purpose.
PB Fintech is the leading online platform for insurance and lending products, leveraging the power of technology, data and innovation.
It provides convenient access to insurance, credit and other financial products and aim to create awareness amongst Indian households about the financial impact of death, disease and damage.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank Ltd, IIFL Securities and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers to the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU