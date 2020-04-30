Polycab India shares hit 5% upper circuit ahead of board meet tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
Polycab India share price up 4% as December quarter profit rises 14%
Polycab India hits new lifetime high of Rs 950, surges 71% in three months
Polycab India hits fresh record high; stock zooms 100% from August low
Polycab India hits new high ahead of Q3 results, rallies 58% in 3 months
Trent, Rallis, Polycab and 55 other stocks freeze at 20% lower circuit
-
Till 11:36 am, a combined 134,000 equity shares had changed hands on the counter and there were pending buy orders for around 40,000 shares on the BSE and NSE so far.
“A meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, to consider and approve the proposal for investment / acquisition of shares,” Polycab India said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday after market hours.
In the past seven trading days, the stock has fallen 9 per cent, thus underperforming the S&P BSE Sensex which rose 3.3 per cent. The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 1,180 on February 24, 2020 in intra-day trade.
Polycab India is a manufacturer of wires and cables with 18 per cent share of the organized and 12 per cent share of the total market. In wires & cables, Polycab has the widest range of power cables, control cables, instrumentation, building wires and industrial cables. It caters to institutional as well as retail customers across industries.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU