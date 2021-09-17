Poonawalla Fincorp hits 5% lower circuit for second day as MD resigns

-
ALSO READ
Magma Fincorp hits 5% upper circuit for 2nd straight day, nears 52-wk high
Sebi bars CEO of Poonawalla Finance, seven others for insider trading
Poonawalla Fincorp MD Abhay Bhutada quits following Sebi action
Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla appointed chairman of Magma Fincorp
Stocks to watch: ITC, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Magma Fincorp, auto stocks
-
Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp (formerly Magma Fincorp) were locked in the lower circuit for the second straight day, down 5 per cent at Rs 163.55 on the BSE on Friday, after resignation of Abhay Bhutada, managing director (MD) of the company. The stock of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) was down 10 per cent in the past two trading days. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 199.65 on August 18, 2021.
Till 10:16 am, a combined 554,726 equity shares of the company had changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 3.27 million equity shares on the NSE and BSE, the data shows. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.82 per cent at 59,626 points. Currently, Poonawalla Fincorp is trading under the T group on the BSE. In the T2T segment, each trade has to result in delivery and no intra-day netting of positions is allowed.
The company in an exchange filing on Thursday said: We hereby inform you that Mr Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director of the Company has resigned from the Board of the Company with immediate effect from 16th September 2021, and the Board of Directors of the Company has accepted Mr Abhay Bhutada’s resignation. Consequently, Mr Abhay Bhutada ceases to be a Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday barred Abhay Bhutada the MD and CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp and seven others from accessing the securities market for allegedly insider trading in shares of the company.
Sebi’s surveillance alert system detected suspicious trading patterns in the shares of Magma Fincorp ahead of the acquisition of a controlling stake by Adar Poonawalla-led Rising Sun Holding (RSHPL) in February 2021, the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU