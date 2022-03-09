Positional trend on Nifty is bearish, resistance at 16,200: HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities says 'buy' ICICI Bank, Gujarat Alkalies
Realme Watch 2 Pro review: A low-cost smartwatch to watch out for
Bajaj Consumer, Bata show reversal on charts; buy and hold: Vaishali Parekh
Thermax, SBI Card look set to bounce back after correction: Mehul Kothari
Divis Labs surges 10%, hits record high in Monday's session; here's why
-
After forming "Doji" candlestick pattern on Monday, Nifty index has formed bullish "Engulfing" candlestick pattern on the daily chart, which indicates the short-term trend reversal. Many large cap stocks got oversold, which helped Nifty to show some pullback after deep cut. Short-term resistance for the Nifty is seen at its 5-days EMA, which is currently placed at 16,204. Far resistance is seen at 16,500. Positional trend of Nifty is still bearish with lower tops and lower bottoms and, therefore, it would be advisable to trade longs with trailing stop loss. Support for the index is seen at 15,800.
Stock recommendations: Gujarat Alkali (657.95) | Target: Rs 705 | Stop-loss: Rs 620
The stock has formed higher top preceded by higher bottom on the daily line chart. It surged more than 5 per cent with rising volumes on Tuesday and has surpassed the resistance derived from 10-days EMA.
RSI oscillator has also turned bullish on the daily chart.
Buy Divis Lab (4,170) | Target: Rs 4,400 | Stop-loss: Rs 4,000
The stock has bounced back from the support derived from upward sloping trend line on the daily chart. It has also surpassed the 10-days EMA resistance. On Monday, the stock formed bullish "Hammer" candlestick pattern on the daily charts, which indicates short-term trend reversal. Indicators and oscillators have also turned bullish on the daily charts.================================================ Disclaimer: Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views are personal. He holds no positions in the stocks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU