Post-Budget trend shows nearly half of Nifty500 stocks trade below 50-DMA

Post Budget 2020-21, around 238 stocks have slipped below their 50-day moving average (DMA) while before the Budget, the numbers stood at 178. Among other moving averages, the scenario seems to be the same. For instance, stocks trading below 100-DMA before Budget were 162 which has now increased to 213 whereas stocks below 200-DMA before Budget were 189 but now stands at 206.

The moving averages help to gauge the trend and the sentiment of the market. They are classified on the parameters of short-term, medium-term and long-term view. The most significant is 200-DMA which caters to a ...