Shining bright: Record high prices to weigh on demand for gold
Powered by US boutique investment firm GQG, FPIs turn net buyers

FPIs bought equities worth $1.52 billionbetween March 1 and 15, the most since November 2022, accoÂ­rding to National Securities DepoÂ­sitory data

Topics
FPIs | Adani Group | Markets

Reuters 

Rajiv Jain, co-founder of GQG Partners
Rajiv Jain, co-founder, GQG Partners (Photo: Bloomberg)

US boutique investment firm GQG Partners’ $1.87 billion investment in four Adani Group companies in early March single-handedly helped foreign portfolio investors (FPI) record net purchases of Indian equities in the first half of the month.
FPIs bought equities worth $1.52 billionbetween March 1 and 15, the most since November 2022, acco­rding to National Securities Depo­sitory data. Excl­uding GQG's investment, FPIs would have extended their two-month-long selling stre­ak into the first half of March. Analysts expect that foreign selling in domestic equities is likely to continue for a few more mo­nths due to fears of a global banking contagion after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Cre­dit Suisse, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 22:49 IST

