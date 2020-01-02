Power Grid, NTPC rally post govt's infra push; will BHEL and NHPC follow?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched a National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), unveiling projects worth Rs 102 trillion, wherein a major chunk is being alloted to power, renewable energy, atomic energy and petroleum and natural gas sectors. Reacting to the announcement, power stocks jumped in Wednesday's trading session.

Among state-run power stocks, NTPC gained 2 per cent, while Power Grid Corporation (PFC) closed 2.76 per cent higher. However, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and NHPC remained sluggish. Here's a look at what technical charts indicate for state-run ...