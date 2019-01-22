Prabhat Dairy, Asian Paints, Lupin and Justdial among top stocks to track

IMF's warning on global economic growth dented the investor sentiment early Tuesday, causing investors to ditch equities globally and rush towards safe havens. Both Asian stocks and US stock futures were trading lower in the early trade. At 08:37 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 26 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 10,936.50, indicating a tepid start for the Nifty50 back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

Prabhat Dairy: Global dairy major Lactalis will buy Mumbai-based Prabhat Dairy, a bulk producer of milk and dairy products, in its third acquisition in India. The company told the bourses on Monday that Lactalis’s Indian subsidiary Tirumala Milk Products was acquiring its dairy business for Rs 1,700 crore, which is 1.17 times its FY18 sales of Rs 1,442 crore.

Earnings today: Over 25 companies including Asian Paints, TVS Motor Company, Shree Cement, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Oberoi Realty, Havells India are slated to announce their December quarter results.

Lupin: The drug major on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Levothyroxine Sodium tablets used for treatment of hypothyroidism.

Zensar: Mid-sized software services firm Zensar Technologies Monday reported a six per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.51 crore during the December 2018 quarter as compared to the year-ago period.

Justdial: Local search engine Justdial on Monday reported two-fold rise in standalone net profit at Rs 57.34 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had posted net profit of Rs 28.60 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC AMC: India’s largest mutual fund house has posted a 24.71 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 243.26 crore for the quarter to December. Its revenue rose Rs 532.94 crore from Rs 495.23 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the company said Monday.