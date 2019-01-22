Prabhat Dairy hits 20% upper circuit as firm to sell milk biz to Lactalis

Shares of hit 20 per cent at Rs 112 apiece on in the early morning trade after the company announced that global dairy major will buy its

“The company has entered into definitive agreements with Tirumala Milk Products Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of French dairy multinational Groupe Lactalis, for the sale of its for a consideration of Rs 1,700 crore,” said in a statement on Monday after market hours.

The transaction involves the sale of the undertaking of by way of slump sale on a going concern basis, along with the sale of 100 per cent shareholding in Sunfresh Agro Industries Private Limited (a step-down subsidiary of Prabhat Dairy) via a share purchase agreement, it added. The transaction is subject to mandatory approvals.

Prabhat Dairy said that it intends to share a substantial portion of the proceeds from the sale with shareholders after meeting its tax and transaction cost obligations.

After closing of the transaction Prabhat Dairy intends to further develop its cattle feed business in various parts of the country, as well as expand into allied businesses such as animal nutrition and animal genetics. CLICK HERE TO READ PRESS RELEASE



The stock of Prabhat Dairy has bounced back 45 per cent from its record low price of Rs 77 touched on December 3, 2018 on the in intra-day trade. The company made a stock market debut on September 21, 2015. It hit an all-time high of Rs 241 on January 24, 2018 in intra-day deal. In the early trade, the stock was trading below its issue price of Rs 115 per share.

At 09:45 am, Prabhat Dairy was up 15 per cent at Rs 107 on In comparison, the S&P BSE was down 0.42 per cent at 36,426 points. The trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 2.02 million equity shares changed hands on the and BSE so far. On an average sub 100,000 shares were traded daily in past two weeks on both the exchanges. However, gains thinned as trade progressed and the stock was hovering at Rs 99 levels, up 6 per cent on the BSE at 10:50am.