Price hikes of ITC cigarette brands offset margin concerns, cheer Street

The recent price hikes on its cigarette brands by ITC have cheered the Street, with the company’s share price gaining close to 3 per cent over the last two sessions. ITC has increased prices of Flake Excel, Bristol and Capstan cigarettes by 7-15 per cent, as well as those of select other brands.

The first three products alone account for 20 per cent of ITC’s overall cigarette volumes. However, the average price hike for the cigarette portfolio is estimated at over 2 per cent. Despite in-line numbers for the December 2018 quarter, the stock has declined over 4 per cent ...