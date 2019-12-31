Prince Pipes IPO makes a tepid market debut, lists at 10% discount

-
Prince Pipes and Fittings made a tepid debut on the bourses on Monday. The stock got listed at Rs 160, 11 per cent discount to its issue price. It closed its first day at Rs 166.60, which was Rs 11.4 or 6.40 per cent lower than its issue price of Rs 178. Prince Pipes and Fittings’ IPO was subscribed 2.2x.
