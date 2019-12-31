JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Timeline for PMS 2.0 guidelines worries Rs 16-trillion industry
Business Standard

Prince Pipes IPO makes a tepid market debut, lists at 10% discount

The stock got listed at Rs 160, 11 per cent discount to its issue price

Sundar Sethuraman 

Prince Pipes IPO makes a tepid market debut, lists at 10% discount

Prince Pipes and Fittings made a tepid debut on the bourses on Monday. The stock got listed at Rs 160, 11 per cent discount to its issue price. It closed its first day at Rs 166.60, which was Rs 11.4 or 6.40 per cent lower than its issue price of Rs 178. Prince Pipes and Fittings’ IPO was subscribed 2.2x.
First Published: Tue, December 31 2019. 02:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU