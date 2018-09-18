Private equity-backed Aavas Financiers' Rs 17-bn IPO to open next week

(PE)-backed Aavas Financiers' Rs 17.3-billion will remain open for subscription between September 25 and September 27. In the IPO, the housing finance company will issue fresh shares worth Rs 4 billion. The offering includes secondary worth Rs 13.3 billion by PE investors Lake District, and The for the is Rs 818 to 821 per share.

The total is valued at Rs 17.3 billion at the top end of the The PE players are set to make over three-fold return on their investments. The average cost of acquisition for and Kedaara is around Rs 245 per share.

ICICI Securities, Citi, Edelweiss Financial, Spark Capital and HDFC Bank are managing the Aavas Financiers, formerly known as AU Housing Finance, is focused on providing to low- and middle-income groups in semi-urban and rural areas. The company operators in nine states and has significant branch presence in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat.