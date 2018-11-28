Private equity investments in the last five years fetching higher returns

The landscape is getting better in India, with investments in the last five years fetching higher returns than earlier vintages.

Average returns on exited investments have risen from 8 per cent (2006–2008 vintage) to 22 percent (2012–2014 vintage), reveals a recent report on Indian by & Company. The biggest challenge for Indian PE has been fewer exits and poor returns.

This is a huge positive for the industry, says Haigreve Khaitan, partner Khaitan & Co, and will encourage LPs or limited partners, who invest in firms, to deploy more money in India. No wonder, large investors like pension funds have become more active in India.

The returns have been gradually improving, with investments from 2009-11 vintage fetching 16 per cent returns. These are weighted average gross dollar internal rate of returns (IRR) by investment year estimated for a sample of 654 exits on investments between 2003 and 2017 where both investment and exits values were disclosed.

What’s driving the improvement in returns? ‘‘Over time, valuations have improved significantly, and businesses have performed, which has improved returns. Investors have turned selective, only invest in good quality companies after a through due deligence,’’ says Khaitan. Indian stock indices have gone up almost four times since January 2006.

Vivek Pandit, Senior Partner, & Company, and Global Co-Leader of the Private Equity Practice, said: ''We are finally seeing focus and discipline setting in with improvements in returns and exits driven by control-oriented strategies, better sector and owner selection, faster and more purposeful interventions.”

Buyouts and minority deals have both done well, earning 25 per cent+ returns each. Buyouts of $100 million or more in deal size earned a 12 per cent IRR, while deal sizes of $25 million to $99 million earned more than 20 per cent, said in its report. Returns have, until now, been better for small and midsize deals than for larger ones.

In fact, median returns for deals less than $25 million were more than twice those for deals of $50 million or more. Returns for deals of more than $100 million varied depending on sector. Poor performance in this deal class size is primarily explained by some large investments in the infrastructure and telecommunications sectors—particularly during the period from 2006 to 2008, McKinsey said.

The large deals in infrastructure and telecommunications produced mixed results, with a median internal rate of return (IRR) of just one per cent, far below that of other deal-size categories. However, deals of more than $100 million in other sectors have generated between seven and 19 per cent returns, with a median figure of 10 per cent.

Sector-wise, just five sectors – financial services, pharma & healthcare, IT & BPO services, consumer goods, machinery & industrial goods, and telecom – accounted for 83 per cent of investment between 2015 and 2017, up from 44 per cent in between 2009 and 2011. Investments in these sectors have grown two to three folds. Except for telecom, they have all delivered median returns of 15 and 19 per cent.