Private financials, IT, FMCG, Reliance lead Nifty 50 to record high

Bajaj twins – Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv – from NBFCs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and YES Bank from private lenders, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys from IT pack, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and ITC from FMCG and Reliance Industries have outperformed the market by rising more than 5% during the period.
Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv have rallied 58% and 43%, respectively, while Asian Paints and TCS were surged more than 20% since January 29, 2018.
However, out of the 50 stocks that comprise the Nifty 50 index, over half (31 scrips) were trading well below their January 29 levels.
Vedanta, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) have tanked more than 25%, while ICICI Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bajaj Auto and Bharti Infratel down between 20% and 37% during this period.
Not a single stocks from the index hit record highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today. Total seven companies RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv are less than 2% away from their respective all-time highs.
Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 (at 18,568 levels) and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index (at 7,295 levels) are still 15% and 24% away from their respective all-time highs. The midcap and smallcap index hit record high of 21,840.85 and 9,656.55, respectively, on January 15, 2018 in intra-day trade on the NSE.
|Price on NSE in Rs
|All-time high
|Company
|29/01/2018
|LTP 0944
|% chg
|Price (Rs)
|Date
|% chg*
|Bajaj Fin.
|1715.30
|2717.15
|58.4
|2797.00
|23/07/2018
|-2.9
|Bajaj Finserv
|4912.40
|7000.15
|42.5
|7080.00
|25/07/2018
|-1.1
|Asian Paints
|1152.05
|1437.95
|24.8
|1490.60
|25/07/2018
|-3.5
|TCS
|1599.43
|1976.70
|23.6
|2015.00
|24/07/2018
|-1.9
|M & M
|764.35
|913.25
|19.5
|940.00
|09/07/2018
|-2.8
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1115.10
|1316.85
|18.1
|1417.00
|16/07/2018
|-7.1
|Hind. Unilever
|1397.30
|1648.75
|18.0
|1780.00
|17/07/2018
|-7.4
|Infosys
|1182.90
|1382.80
|16.9
|1393.80
|25/07/2018
|-0.8
|Reliance Inds.
|964.50
|1119.30
|16.0
|1138.50
|20/07/2018
|-1.7
|IndusInd Bank
|1742.50
|1974.25
|13.3
|1995.00
|27/06/2018
|-1.0
|HDFC Bank
|1999.65
|2184.55
|9.2
|2220.00
|18/07/2018
|-1.6
|Yes Bank
|358.00
|384.25
|7.3
|394.35
|19/07/2018
|-2.6
|ITC
|275.65
|289.65
|5.1
|367.70
|10/07/2017
|-21.2
|Tech Mahindra
|604.80
|621.35
|2.7
|748.78
|02/02/2015
|-17.0
|GAIL (India)
|355.76
|364.65
|2.5
|389.63
|28/12/2017
|-6.4
|Cipla
|615.00
|626.90
|1.9
|752.85
|10/03/2015
|-16.7
|H D F C
|1967.60
|2002.55
|1.8
|2025.00
|18/07/2018
|-1.1
|Maruti Suzuki
|9630.70
|9792.00
|1.7
|9996.40
|20/12/2017
|-2.0
|Eicher Motors
|27453.65
|27669.95
|0.8
|33480.00
|08/09/2017
|-17.4
|Titan Company
|896.20
|862.30
|-3.8
|999.70
|18/04/2018
|-13.7
|HCL Technologies
|1012.05
|961.00
|-5.0
|1108.00
|23/04/2018
|-13.3
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|587.95
|555.50
|-5.5
|1200.80
|07/04/2015
|-53.7
|UltraTech Cem.
|4390.70
|4136.35
|-5.8
|4599.90
|17/01/2018
|-10.1
|Indiabulls Hous.
|1421.15
|1336.45
|-6.0
|1440.00
|29/01/2018
|-7.2
|Larsen & Toubro
|1431.95
|1324.95
|-7.5
|1470.00
|01/02/2018
|-9.9
|Adani Ports
|436.65
|397.10
|-9.1
|452.35
|24/01/2018
|-12.2
|Power Grid Corpn
|194.15
|175.85
|-9.4
|226.60
|08/08/2017
|-22.4
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2357.10
|2114.05
|-10.3
|4386.60
|20/10/2015
|-51.8
|St Bk of India
|312.10
|276.45
|-11.4
|351.50
|08/11/2010
|-21.4
|Lupin
|912.20
|804.40
|-11.8
|2129.00
|06/10/2015
|-62.2
|Coal India
|301.75
|265.75
|-11.9
|447.10
|05/08/2015
|-40.6
|NTPC
|171.05
|150.35
|-12.1
|290.75
|15/01/2008
|-48.3
|Wipro
|311.15
|272.55
|-12.4
|517.49
|22/02/2000
|-47.3
|Axis Bank
|605.55
|528.10
|-12.8
|654.90
|04/03/2015
|-19.4
|Zee Entertainmen
|608.90
|521.45
|-14.4
|822.50
|23/02/2000
|-36.6
|Hero Motocorp
|3641.75
|3117.50
|-14.4
|4091.95
|01/09/2017
|-23.8
|Grasim Inds
|1184.55
|1004.20
|-15.2
|1300.00
|02/11/2017
|-22.8
|B P C L
|469.80
|394.05
|-16.1
|551.55
|30/10/2017
|-28.6
|I O C L
|199.83
|162.85
|-18.5
|231.48
|31/08/2017
|-29.6
|UPL
|788.50
|637.70
|-19.1
|902.50
|01/08/2017
|-29.3
|Bharti Airtel
|440.60
|355.80
|-19.2
|592.10
|10/10/2007
|-39.9
|Hindalco Inds.
|258.60
|207.90
|-19.6
|284.00
|05/01/2018
|-26.8
|Bharti Infra.
|353.40
|282.10
|-20.2
|499.65
|05/08/2015
|-43.5
|Bajaj Auto
|3363.90
|2651.50
|-21.2
|3468.35
|02/02/2018
|-23.6
|O N G C
|205.15
|159.55
|-22.2
|314.57
|09/06/2014
|-49.3
|ICICI Bank
|357.65
|274.30
|-23.3
|365.70
|29/01/2018
|-25.0
|H P C L
|375.15
|280.00
|-25.4
|492.80
|31/08/2017
|-43.2
|Tata Steel
|746.14
|532.85
|-28.6
|911.77
|01/01/2008
|-41.6
|Tata Motors
|399.25
|260.90
|-34.7
|605.90
|03/02/2015
|-56.9
|Vedanta
|345.00
|217.75
|-36.9
|495.00
|09/04/2010
|-56.0
|LTP : Last traded price at 09:44 am.
|* % change from all-time high level
|Source: NSE/CapitalinePlus
