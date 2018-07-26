JUST IN
Ambuja Cements gains 6% on strong June quarter results
Private financials, IT, FMCG, Reliance lead Nifty 50 to record high

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Shares of private lenders which include non-banking financial companies (NBFC), information technology (IT), fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and Reliance Industries (RIL) have helped the Nifty 50 index to hit a record high of 11,172.20 on Thursday in early morning trade. The benchmark index surpassed its previous high of 11,171.55 recorded on January 29, 2018.

Bajaj twins – Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv – from NBFCs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and YES Bank from private lenders, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys from IT pack, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and ITC from FMCG and Reliance Industries have outperformed the market by rising more than 5% during the period.

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv have rallied 58% and 43%, respectively, while Asian Paints and TCS were surged more than 20% since January 29, 2018.


However, out of the 50 stocks that comprise the Nifty 50 index, over half (31 scrips) were trading well below their January 29 levels.

Vedanta, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) have tanked more than 25%, while ICICI Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bajaj Auto and Bharti Infratel down between 20% and 37% during this period.

Not a single stocks from the index hit record highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today. Total seven companies RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv are less than 2% away from their respective all-time highs.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 (at 18,568 levels) and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index (at 7,295 levels) are still 15% and 24% away from their respective all-time highs. The midcap and smallcap index hit record high of 21,840.85 and 9,656.55, respectively, on January 15, 2018 in intra-day trade on the NSE.

Price on NSE in Rs All-time high
Company 29/01/2018 LTP 0944 % chg Price (Rs) Date % chg*
Bajaj Fin. 1715.30 2717.15 58.4 2797.00 23/07/2018 -2.9
Bajaj Finserv 4912.40 7000.15 42.5 7080.00 25/07/2018 -1.1
Asian Paints 1152.05 1437.95 24.8 1490.60 25/07/2018 -3.5
TCS 1599.43 1976.70 23.6 2015.00 24/07/2018 -1.9
M & M 764.35 913.25 19.5 940.00 09/07/2018 -2.8
Kotak Mah. Bank 1115.10 1316.85 18.1 1417.00 16/07/2018 -7.1
Hind. Unilever 1397.30 1648.75 18.0 1780.00 17/07/2018 -7.4
Infosys 1182.90 1382.80 16.9 1393.80 25/07/2018 -0.8
Reliance Inds. 964.50 1119.30 16.0 1138.50 20/07/2018 -1.7
IndusInd Bank 1742.50 1974.25 13.3 1995.00 27/06/2018 -1.0
HDFC Bank 1999.65 2184.55 9.2 2220.00 18/07/2018 -1.6
Yes Bank 358.00 384.25 7.3 394.35 19/07/2018 -2.6
ITC 275.65 289.65 5.1 367.70 10/07/2017 -21.2
Tech Mahindra 604.80 621.35 2.7 748.78 02/02/2015 -17.0
GAIL (India) 355.76 364.65 2.5 389.63 28/12/2017 -6.4
Cipla 615.00 626.90 1.9 752.85 10/03/2015 -16.7
H D F C 1967.60 2002.55 1.8 2025.00 18/07/2018 -1.1
Maruti Suzuki 9630.70 9792.00 1.7 9996.40 20/12/2017 -2.0
Eicher Motors 27453.65 27669.95 0.8 33480.00 08/09/2017 -17.4
Titan Company 896.20 862.30 -3.8 999.70 18/04/2018 -13.7
HCL Technologies 1012.05 961.00 -5.0 1108.00 23/04/2018 -13.3
Sun Pharma.Inds. 587.95 555.50 -5.5 1200.80 07/04/2015 -53.7
UltraTech Cem. 4390.70 4136.35 -5.8 4599.90 17/01/2018 -10.1
Indiabulls Hous. 1421.15 1336.45 -6.0 1440.00 29/01/2018 -7.2
Larsen & Toubro 1431.95 1324.95 -7.5 1470.00 01/02/2018 -9.9
Adani Ports 436.65 397.10 -9.1 452.35 24/01/2018 -12.2
Power Grid Corpn 194.15 175.85 -9.4 226.60 08/08/2017 -22.4
Dr Reddy's Labs 2357.10 2114.05 -10.3 4386.60 20/10/2015 -51.8
St Bk of India 312.10 276.45 -11.4 351.50 08/11/2010 -21.4
Lupin 912.20 804.40 -11.8 2129.00 06/10/2015 -62.2
Coal India 301.75 265.75 -11.9 447.10 05/08/2015 -40.6
NTPC 171.05 150.35 -12.1 290.75 15/01/2008 -48.3
Wipro 311.15 272.55 -12.4 517.49 22/02/2000 -47.3
Axis Bank 605.55 528.10 -12.8 654.90 04/03/2015 -19.4
Zee Entertainmen 608.90 521.45 -14.4 822.50 23/02/2000 -36.6
Hero Motocorp 3641.75 3117.50 -14.4 4091.95 01/09/2017 -23.8
Grasim Inds 1184.55 1004.20 -15.2 1300.00 02/11/2017 -22.8
B P C L 469.80 394.05 -16.1 551.55 30/10/2017 -28.6
I O C L 199.83 162.85 -18.5 231.48 31/08/2017 -29.6
UPL 788.50 637.70 -19.1 902.50 01/08/2017 -29.3
Bharti Airtel 440.60 355.80 -19.2 592.10 10/10/2007 -39.9
Hindalco Inds. 258.60 207.90 -19.6 284.00 05/01/2018 -26.8
Bharti Infra. 353.40 282.10 -20.2 499.65 05/08/2015 -43.5
Bajaj Auto 3363.90 2651.50 -21.2 3468.35 02/02/2018 -23.6
O N G C 205.15 159.55 -22.2 314.57 09/06/2014 -49.3
ICICI Bank 357.65 274.30 -23.3 365.70 29/01/2018 -25.0
H P C L 375.15 280.00 -25.4 492.80 31/08/2017 -43.2
Tata Steel 746.14 532.85 -28.6 911.77 01/01/2008 -41.6
Tata Motors 399.25 260.90 -34.7 605.90 03/02/2015 -56.9
Vedanta 345.00 217.75 -36.9 495.00 09/04/2010 -56.0
LTP : Last traded price at 09:44 am.
* % change from all-time high level
Source: NSE/CapitalinePlus

First Published: Thu, July 26 2018. 10:19 IST

