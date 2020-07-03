Private trains by 2023. Here are trading strategies for rail-related stocks

Rail-related stocks are back in focus after Indian Railway said that India is likely to see its first privately operated train running by April 2023 and the bidding process for this will be completed by April 2021. The national transporter had invited requests for qualifications (RFQ) from private players on Wednesday to operate 151 trains covering 109 routes that might see investments of Rs 30,000 crore.

READ ABOUT IT HERE The development put life back into comatose railway stocks that had remained on the backburner since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March 2020. Is is ...