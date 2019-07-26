Promoters pledge more stake in June quarter to meet margin calls

Thirty-eight of the BSE500 companies in the June quarter pledged additional shares as collateral because their share prices fell and margin calls were triggered, statistics collated by Business Standard show.

The promoters of leading companies such as YES Bank, Reliance Capital, Adani Enterprises, Williamson Magor, and Eveready pledged additional shares to lenders seeking extra collateral. “If the stock markets fall further, promoters will have to pledge additional stakes because the lenders would ask for more collateral. The experience of lenders on this count has not been ...