PSBs trade weak; Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank hit 52-week low

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were down by up to 5% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in morning trade on concerns of stress in the banking sector.

Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank and IDBI Bank have fallen in the range 3% to 5%, while Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank were down between 1% to 2% on the

At 09:47 am; index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 1.5% as compared to 0.01% rise in the Nifty 50 index and a marginal 0.02% decline in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Among the PSBs, (down 5% at Rs 41.55) and (down 2% at Rs 81.50) from the index hit their respective 52-week lows in intra-day trade today. Andhra Bank and Indian Bank too touched 52-week lows today.

The Reserve Bank of on Tuesday said ratio of banks is likely to rise from 11.6% cent in March 2018 to 12.2% by the end of the current financial year ratio.