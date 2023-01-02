JUST IN
This SME shipping company's stock is up more than 2,900% over issue price
Kalpataru Power, JMC hit 52-week highs on fixing record date for merger
Canara Bank hits highest level since February 2018; surges 83% in 6 months
BF Investment zooms 20% as board to consider delisting plan on January 4
MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty nears 18,200; Metal index gains 2%
Stocks to Watch: TCS, Tata Motors, Maruti, Coal India, JSW Group, RITES
What does 2023 have in store for Indian markets and economy?
After a positive year, Sensex witnesses worst December in 10 years
Street signs: Mkts see Santa's smile, hotel stocks to gain further, & more
Play safe, but play to win: From ITC to L&T, best blue-chips for 2023
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
This SME shipping company's stock is up more than 2,900% over issue price
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

PSU Bank index rose the most in 2022. Will this trend continue in 2023?

PSU Bank index surged 71 per cent in CY22, recording the highest-ever gain since it debut in 2011

Topics
SBI stock | Punjab & Sind Bank | PSU Bank index

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally
PSU Bank index

Public Sector undertakings (PSU) Bank index was the best performer among key indices for the calendar year 2022 (CY22), with its highest-ever gains of 70.66 per cent, despite the overall stock market witnessing a bumpy road.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SBI stock

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 11:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU