PSU banks extend gains ahead of their meeting with RBI governor

Nifty PSU Bank index has surged 2.7% to 3,022, its highest level since September 17, 2018, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early morning trade. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was up 0.5% at 10,791 points. The Nifty PSU Bank index has rallied 10% from its Tuesday’s intra-day low level of 2,747, against 4.4% rise in the benchmark index.
State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank were up in the range of 1% to 5% today.
Hours after assuming charge as governor of the RBI on Wednesday, Shaktikanta Das spelt out his priorities, asserting that he would uphold the autonomy, credibility and integrity of the “great institution”. Das also said he would extensively consult various stakeholders, including the government, on key issues, the Business Standard reported.
Suggesting his focus on the banking sector, Das said more measures were needed to revive lenders, and that he would meet heads of public sector banks on Thursday. According to banking sources, there is no specific agenda for the meeting, but the concerns over PCA (prompt corrective action) banks, stressed loans and capital adequacy are likely to come up for discussion, added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
|Bank
|11/12/2018*
|LTP
|% chg
|Corporation Bank
|24.80
|28.65
|15.52
|Bank of India
|76.10
|87.45
|14.91
|Oriental Bank
|78.55
|90.25
|14.89
|Syndicate Bank
|30.10
|34.30
|13.95
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|63.35
|72.15
|13.89
|Union Bank (I)
|69.10
|78.65
|13.82
|Bank of Maha
|12.00
|13.65
|13.75
|Indian Bank
|213.00
|238.50
|11.97
|Andhra Bank
|25.75
|28.80
|11.84
|Dena Bank
|15.35
|17.15
|11.73
|United Bank (I)
|9.80
|10.90
|11.22
|Bank of Baroda
|103.30
|114.80
|11.13
|Canara Bank
|235.00
|260.80
|10.98
|Central Bank
|27.70
|30.60
|10.47
|Allahabad Bank
|43.10
|47.50
|10.21
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|25.75
|28.35
|10.10
|UCO Bank
|17.65
|19.25
|9.07
|St Bk of India
|268.35
|292.55
|9.02
|Vijaya Bank
|40.50
|43.65
|7.78
|I O B
|13.80
|14.85
|7.61
|IDBI Bank
|59.90
|61.45
|2.59
|*Intra-day low price on December 11, 2018
|LTP : Latest price on NSE at 09:57 am
|Price in Rs
