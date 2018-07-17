JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Federal Bank rebounds from 52-week low post Q1 results; stock up 13%
Business Standard

PSU banks gain on government capital infusion report

Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, PNB, Andhra Bank and Syndicate Bank were up in the range of 4% to 6% on the NSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

banks, bank recapitalisation, infusion, finance
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were in focus with Nifty PSU Bank index gaining nearly 2% on media report that six banks, including PNB, may get capital infusion of Rs 80 billion.

Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Andhra Bank and Syndicate Bank were up in the range of 4% to 6% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). State Bank of India (SBI) and IDBI Bank were up 1% each.

At 01:13 pm; Nifty PSU Bank index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.8% as compared to 0.28% rise in the Nifty 50 index. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices were up 0.5% each.

Around six public sector banks (PSBs), including the PNB that has been hit by the Nirav Modi scam, might get a capital infusion of about Rs 80 billion from the government, The Economic Times on Tuesday reported, while citing an unnamed senior finance ministry official. These banks are likely to fall short of regulatory capital requirements. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

Meanwhile, another media report suggested that PNB said it would monetise non-core assets to raise Rs 86 billion and target net profit of over Rs 55 billion in second quarter of FY19.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
UNION BANK (I) 78.90 74.40 6.05
BANK OF BARODA 118.60 113.05 4.91
ORIENTAL BANK 70.45 67.45 4.45
BANK OF INDIA 80.70 77.50 4.13
CANARA BANK 231.35 222.35 4.05
ALLAHABAD BANK 41.25 39.65 4.04
PUNJAB NATL.BANK 76.70 73.85 3.86
ANDHRA BANK 30.65 29.55 3.72
SYNDICATE BANK 39.15 37.75 3.71
VIJAYA BANK 51.15 49.85 2.61
DENA BANK 14.35 14.00 2.50
INDIAN BANK 329.70 322.85 2.12
CORPORATION BANK 24.25 23.75 2.11
I O B 13.45 13.20 1.89
IDBI BANK 57.20 56.45 1.33
CENTRAL BANK 68.75 67.85 1.33
BANK OF MAHA 12.05 11.90 1.26
UCO BANK 18.00 17.80 1.12
ST BK OF INDIA 254.10 251.60 0.99

First Published: Tue, July 17 2018. 13:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements