PSU banks gain on government capital infusion report

Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Andhra Bank and Syndicate Bank were up in the range of 4% to 6% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). State Bank of India (SBI) and IDBI Bank were up 1% each.
At 01:13 pm; Nifty PSU Bank index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.8% as compared to 0.28% rise in the Nifty 50 index. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices were up 0.5% each.
Around six public sector banks (PSBs), including the PNB that has been hit by the Nirav Modi scam, might get a capital infusion of about Rs 80 billion from the government, The Economic Times on Tuesday reported, while citing an unnamed senior finance ministry official. These banks are likely to fall short of regulatory capital requirements. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Meanwhile, another media report suggested that PNB said it would monetise non-core assets to raise Rs 86 billion and target net profit of over Rs 55 billion in second quarter of FY19.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|UNION BANK (I)
|78.90
|74.40
|6.05
|BANK OF BARODA
|118.60
|113.05
|4.91
|ORIENTAL BANK
|70.45
|67.45
|4.45
|BANK OF INDIA
|80.70
|77.50
|4.13
|CANARA BANK
|231.35
|222.35
|4.05
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|41.25
|39.65
|4.04
|PUNJAB NATL.BANK
|76.70
|73.85
|3.86
|ANDHRA BANK
|30.65
|29.55
|3.72
|SYNDICATE BANK
|39.15
|37.75
|3.71
|VIJAYA BANK
|51.15
|49.85
|2.61
|DENA BANK
|14.35
|14.00
|2.50
|INDIAN BANK
|329.70
|322.85
|2.12
|CORPORATION BANK
|24.25
|23.75
|2.11
|I O B
|13.45
|13.20
|1.89
|IDBI BANK
|57.20
|56.45
|1.33
|CENTRAL BANK
|68.75
|67.85
|1.33
|BANK OF MAHA
|12.05
|11.90
|1.26
|UCO BANK
|18.00
|17.80
|1.12
|ST BK OF INDIA
|254.10
|251.60
|0.99
