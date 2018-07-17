PSU banks gain on government capital infusion report

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were in focus with Nifty PSU Bank index gaining nearly 2% on media report that six banks, including PNB, may get capital infusion of Rs 80 billion.

Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Andhra Bank and Syndicate Bank were up in the range of 4% to 6% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). State Bank of India (SBI) and IDBI Bank were up 1% each.

At 01:13 pm; Nifty PSU Bank index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.8% as compared to 0.28% rise in the Nifty 50 index. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices were up 0.5% each.