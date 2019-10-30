PSU banks gain; SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and PNB rise 3%

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were in focus, rising up to 12 per cent in the intra-day deals on Wednesday. The counters extended their past three days' upmove on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after the State Bank of India (SBI) reported a good set of numbers for September quarter (Q2FY20).

SBI was trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 290, up 9 per cent in four days on the NSE. The September quarter was mostly full of positives for SBI as the quarter saw improvement in the bank’s asset quality as slippages halved and net interest margin (NIM) and provision coverage ratio (PCR) expanded further.

Central Bank of India, United Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank and Bank of India were up in the range of 5-12 per cent. UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Baroda were up in the range between 3 to 5 per cent.

At 12:53 pm, index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 3.6 per cent, as compared to a 0.54 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were up 0.54 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively.