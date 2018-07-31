PSU stocks underperform under NDA rule, index down 15% from 2014 peak

Contrary to the initial expectations, central government-owned companies have been one of the biggest underperformers in the first-four years of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule. The BSE PSU index, a gauge for the share price performance of 60 sate-owned companies, had climbed 50 per cent in a matter of three months between April and June 2014 as the Dalal Street expected the new government economic policies to boost financial performance across sectors.

Four year hence, the index is now trading 15 per cent below its 2014 peak. Dip in investment demand and decline in commodity cycle has led to the underperformance, say experts.

Foreign brokerages such as CLSA and Credit Suisse had released reports in 2014 giving a strong buy call on PSUs.

The 69 listed-PSUs together reported net profit of Rs 340 billion in FY18, down two-thirds from the previous year and lowest in a tleast a decade. At their peak in FY11, these listed PSUs together had reported net profit of Rs 1.5 trillion.

The profit scorecard could have looked even worse had it not been for soft global oil prices, which proved to be a shot in the arm for the profitability of oil marketing companies. Oil and gas PSUs together reported record profits of Rs 791 billion in FY18, up 133 per cent from their lows in FY14.

The plight of public sector banks (PSBs) is now well known, with 19 out of 22 listed lenders reporting net losses in FY18, against nine PSBs reporting losses a year ago. The PSBs combined losses jumped ten times in FY18 to Rs 869 billion from Rs 85 billion a year ago.



In the non-financial space, the decline of PSUs is best captured by BHEL. Once the country's largest manufacturing enterprise in terms of revenues and profits, the most valuable non-oil and non-bank PSU, companies’ revenues are down 43 per cent from its peak in FY13 while company's market capitalisation is down 78 per cent from its highs.

India’s capital investment (fixed capital formation) as per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) ratio declined from a record high of 40 per cent in FY08 to fell from high of 28.5 per cent in FY18. Most of the PSUs operating in investment driven sectors involving large capital spending such as metals, mining and power were hit by this decline in investment at the macro-level.

“Deflationary pressures along with slowdown in the industrial economy and weakness in the banking sector are the key reasons behind slowdown in the PSU stocks since 2014. While private companies used the lower commodity prices for margin expansion, the state owned entities could not benefit much from it since there are PSUs on both consumption and production side. However, there could be some revival in the PSU stocks going forward since the global economy is heading towards stabilisation,” said G Chokkalingam, managing director, Equinomics Research & Advisory.

There has been a marginal improvement in the profitability of non-oil and non-bank PSUs in FY18 thanks to surge in driven by surge in metal prices but company's combined profits last fiscal was still lower by 25 per cent lower the highs of FY13.

The global commodity prices witnessed a sharp fall between 2013 and 2015, badly hitting the finances of government-owned commodity producers such as Coal India, NMDC, Sail, National Aluminum Company and ONGC among other.

Besides investors, the sharp underperformance in the PSU stocks will also pinch the government, which has set the disinvestment target for 2018-19 at Rs 800 billion.

Marquee investors have been offloading their PSU holdings due to weak performance. Given this backdrop, the centre is struggling to find enough takers for the share sales, forcing bailouts by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and moves such as cross-shareholding among PSUs.

