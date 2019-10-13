PSUs lose 22% in 2019 amid market volatility and multiple headwinds

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) continued their slump on the bourses amid market volatility and multiple headwinds. In the year to date, 61 PSUs have lost an average of 22 per cent, with five companies losing more than half their share value. The BSE PSU index is down 10.6 per cent.

Market observers believe that PSUs have been under pressure since 2018. The S&P BSE PSU index is down 42 per cent from its record closing high of 11,093, touched on January 4, 2008. Public sector banks, as well as maharatnas Coal India and ONGC, are among the names that are under the ...