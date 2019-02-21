Public sector banks, L&T, RIL and Tech Mahindra may hog the limelight

At 08:17 am, futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 41 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 10,726, indicating a muted start for the Nifty50 back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Public sector banks: The government on Wednesday approved a capital infusion of Rs 48,239 crore into 12 public sector banks (PSBs), with the largest chunk of money flowing into and to help them come out of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.

L&T: According to a report by The Economic Times, engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has asked Sebi to reconsider its proposal for its Rs 9,000 crore share buyback.

Reliance Industries (RIL): Saudi Aramco's Chief Executive Officer Amin Nassar said on Wednesday that the company is in talks with India's Reliance Industries for possible investments and is seeking other opportunities in the country.

Tech Mahindra: The company's board is likely to consider a proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Coal India: regulator Sebi on Wednesday exempted state-owned Coal India from complying with regulations with regard to its proposed buyback programme for 4.46 crore shares.

Shriram Transport Finance: The company on Wednesday raised $400 million from international at a coupon of 5.7 per cent, said a Business Standard report.





Sun Pharma: The company has got US FDA nod for cancer drug Oxaliplatin.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel: Noting improvement in companies’ credit profiles, Moody’s Investors Service has revised the outlook for both Tata Steel and Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel to stable and positive, respectively.