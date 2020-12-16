Punjab National Bank slips 8%, falls below QIP floor price of Rs 37.35

-
In the past month, the stock has run up strongly, rallying nearly 40 per cent till Monday. At 09:44 am, the stock was trading 6 per cent lower at Rs 38.15, as compared to 0.71 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes, with a combined 87 million equity shares were changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
The Capital Raising Committee of the bank, at a meeting held on Tuesday, authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price at Rs 37.35 per equity share, PNB said in a regulatory filing. The bank has taken approval for raising Rs 7,000 crore through QIP route this fiscal.
The bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price, it said. PNB said the committee will meet on Friday to consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares, including a discount, if any, to be allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers, pursuant to the QIP.
PNB in preliminary placement document said that the Bank intends to utilize the net proceeds towards augmenting Bank’s Tier I Capital to meet the Basel III and to support growth plans and to enhance the business of Bank.
