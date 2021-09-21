Puranik Builders files draft papers with Sebi again to raise funds via IPO

-
ALSO READ
IPO conundrum: Massive subscription, weak returns; what's behind the trend?
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem files Rs 450-cr initial public offering papers
Shyam Metalics' Rs 1,107-cr initial public offering to open on Jun 14
Navoday Enterprises' initial public offering to open on 14 June
India Pesticides' Rs 800-cr initial public offering to open on Jun 23
-
Real estate developer Puranik Builders has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 510 crore and an offer for sale up to 945,000 equity shares by the company's promoters group, according to the draft papers filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday.
As a part of the offer for sale, Ravindra Puranik and Gopal Puranik will offload up to 4,72,500 equity shares each.
The Mumbai-based residential real estate developer may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating for up to Rs 150 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the amount raised will be reduced from the fresh issue.
Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards repayment of loan and other general corporate purposes.
In addition, the company plans to receive the benefits of listing of its equity shares on the stock exchanges.
Puranik Builders has a presence of over 31 years in the real estate market in India, developing residential projects in the mid-income affordable housing segment in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region real estate markets.
Elara Capital (India) Private Limited and YES Securities (India) Limited are book running lead managers to the issue. Shares of the company will be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange.
This will be the company's third attempt to go public. Earlier in November 2019, Puranik Builders had filed papers with Sebi to float an initial share-sale and had received the regulator's clearance to launch the public issue but did not go ahead with the plans then.
Prior to that, the residential real estate developer had approached Sebi with its IPO papers in June 2018.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU