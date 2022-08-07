Q1 earnings, global cues to set Indian markets' trend this week: Analysts

-
ALSO READ
BPCL extends losses into 3rd day as Centre calls off privatisation process
Airtel approves allotment of 71.1 mn shares to Google at Rs 734 per share
Eicher Motors net profit drops 14% at Rs 456 crore in Q3 as sales drop
Analysts bullish on Bharti Airtel as growth in mobile biz supports outlook
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
-
Quarterly earnings and global developments would be the major factors driving equity markets in the holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.
Foreign fund movement will also play a crucial role in deciding the trend, they added.
Markets will remain closed on Tuesday for Muharram.
"This week market will deal with the last batch of Q1 earnings where it will react to SBI, HPCL and BPCL results on Monday, while Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Grasim, Hero Motocorp, LIC, ONGC and Bata India will be other prominent earnings during the week," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
The country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 6,068 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year on account of mark-to-market (MTM) losses.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Saturday reported its highest-ever quarterly net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore in the June quarter as a freeze on petrol and diesel price revision wiped away record refining margins.
Global cues will be important as geopolitical concerns are rising whereas both domestic and global macro numbers will play an important role, Meena added.
India will announce its CPI and IIP data on August 12, while US inflation numbers will be released on August 10.
"This week is a holiday-shortened one and participants will be closely eyeing global markets and domestic factors viz. earnings and macroeconomic data for cues.
"Further escalation of China-Taiwan tension may result in volatile swings. On the data front, we have IIP and CPI inflation scheduled for August 12," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 817.68 points or 1.42 per cent last week.
It was the third straight week of gains for the Indian equity markets, thanks to continuous buying by FIIs. However, volatility has jumped at higher levels as the market is a little overbought, Meena of Swastika Investmart added.
Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities, said, "On a macroeconomic front, this week is expected to be jam-packed for investors. The global markets are likely to dance to the tune of the inflation figures to be released by the United States and China. Back home, market players will turn to the Indian CPI print for hints about the economy's trajectory." With the overhang of monetary policy now behind us, the geopolitical tension between China and Taiwan will be in focus, as any flare up in the region may lead to panic situations across the globe, said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU