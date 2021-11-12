JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

Q2 earnings: Inflationary pressure is far from over for India Inc

September quarter results were a mixed bag for India Inc. While the combined net profit of consumer goods companies declined, profits for financials and commodity producers rose sharply

Topics
India Inc earnings | India Inc | Q2 results

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

September quarter results are drawing to a close with only a handful of companies left to reveal their report cards. The combined net profits of 42 Nifty50 companies, that have declared their results so far, went up by 19.2 per cent year-on-year and reached a record high of Rs 1.12 trillion in Q2FY22. In comparison, the combined net sales of these companies were up 26.5 per cent year-on-year while their combined operating profits were up 11.2 per cent. However, slow growth in operating profits compared to revenues indicates a decline in operating margins. And this has worried analysts. On his assessment of Q2 earnings, Joseph Thomas, Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management Services, said:

  • Q2 results look satisfactory
  • Sales growth improved but Ebitda margins shrank
  • Need to watch out if sales growth will accelerate further
As pointed out by Thomas, this earnings season was a hit on Ebitda margin which was likely because of India Inc’s inability to pass on increased input costs. Going-forward, experts expect margin contraction to continue over the next few quarters as commodity inflation results in wage inflation.

Thomas said:

  • Wage inflation likely to have prolonged impact on corporate earnings
  • Labour shortage and increased capex may accelerate wage inflation
  • Pricing power of corporates will improve with economic recovery
Amit Gupta, who is fund manager-PMS at ICICI Securities, too, believes consumer-related companies will continue to face headwinds as commodity-related inflation will remain sticky in the near-future. He says:
  • Commodity-user companies will face challenge going-forward
  • Commodity prices may consolidate at higher levels
  • Companies need to focus on cost optimisation
That said, all is not that bad for India Inc. Despite margin hit, the Street has lauded companies that have managed to increase their market share. Gupta adds:
  • Asian Paints, Havells have posted market share gains despite margin hit
  • Market is eyeing formalisation of the economy
Against this backdrop, what is the earnings’ outlook for the second half of the current fiscal year? Thomas says:
  • H2FY22 earnings expectations remain robust and constructive
  • Capex is rising; banking sector is stabilising
  • B2B, B2C sectors are expected to do well
For Amit Gupta, value-linked sectors like banks and capital goods are likely to do well and he expects overall earnings to grow at a CAGR of 25 per cent till FY24. On Friday, companies like Burger King, Deepak Fertilisers, Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries and ONGC will declare their September quarter results. That apart, investors will also track industrial production data for September and retail inflation data for October, due to be released later today. Moreover, shares of Fino Payments Bank will also debut on the bourses today. Globally, inflationary concerns, bond yield movement and oil price trajectory will guide the sentiment.

Watch Video

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, November 12 2021. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.